Monica Iheakam

Former Super Falcons star, Perpetua Nkwocha has expressed delight over Nigeria and Barcelona striker, Asisat Oshoala equaling the feat as the African Woman Footballer of the Year.

Oshoala on Tuesday shrugged off competition from Ajara Nchout of Cameroon and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana to emerge as the Continent’s best woman footballer for the fourth time.

Nwkocha, a former four-time winner of the prestigious award, via her Instagram page showered encomiums on Oshoala, urging her to break more records in the game.

“I remember vividly when you were asked in an interview whom you looked up to as a young star and you called my name and I smiled because I’ve seen you play.

‘What do you do if Lionel Messi says he look up to you? You just smile.

‘Congratulations star girl, make and break the records girl. The world at your feet,” Nkwocha wrote.

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare has also congratulated the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup golden boot winner.

The minster @SundayDareSD tweeted; “Congratulations to Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, Barcelona star for winning the CAF Women Footballer of the year award. She represents the best in Nigeria’s female soccer”. Former Super Eagles’ star, Odion Ighalo via his twitter handle @ighalojude also described Oshoala as his best striker.