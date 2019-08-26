The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appointed Comrade Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja as the its general secretary.

According to a statement from the NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the appointment follows the retirement of his predecessor, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, after years of meritorious service to the congress.

“The appointment of Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja as the new genera secretary of the NLC follows the approval of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC at its regular meeting held in Kano, Kano State, on August 21, 2019. The appointment is with immediate effect,” he said.

Ugboaja, the statement read, was born on May 15, 1966.He is a 1987 law graduate of the University of Calabar. In 1993, he became the first lawyer in Nigeria to work full-time for a trade union when he joined the National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), an affiliate of the NLC. He rose through the ranks of the union to serve as the general secretary, from 2000 to 2005.

“Between 2006 and 2009, Comrade Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja was appointed as the coordinator, Advocacy and Mobilisation of the Alliance for Credible Elections, a foremost Nigerian civilcSociety organisation with focus on electoral matters.

“In 2005, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja was a delegate to the 2005 President Olusegun Obasanjo Political/Constitutional Reform Conference. He was also a delegate to the President Goodluck Jonathan Constitution Review Conference of 2014,” the statement read further.

Wabba urged the media to extend their fellowship and goodwill to Ugboaja in his new position as the general secretary of the NLC.