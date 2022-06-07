The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) in a separate reactions said government must strengthen its intelligence gathering and surveillance mechanisms.

The NLC in a statement by its acting President, Amechi Asugwuni lamented that the gruesome, barbaric and satanic massacre of scores of worshippers was one attack too many.

He reiterated the need for government to wake up from deep slumber and mobilize security agencies to take full term justice to criminals all over the country whose aspiration is to hold the country to ransom.

In the same vein, President, Tommy Etim Okon charged governments at all levels to brace up, and ensure that lives and properties of her citizenry are protected in line with the provisions of the1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

