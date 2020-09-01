Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the increment of electricity tariff by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), calling the development “a taunting of the will of the Nigerian people”.

The President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a press statement on Tuesday, said that the company has an ill-conceived agenda to impoverish Nigerians. He said: “It appears that the adamant desire of DISCOs in Nigeria to ram through their ill-conceived agenda to further impoverish Nigerians through astronomical tariff increase amidst a plummeting return on service delivery has now been deregulated.

“The DISCOs appear to have given themselves the ignoble tasks of taunting and testing the will of the Nigerian people. Abuja DISCO has adorned the robe of the protagonist with its recent announcement of a new tariff plan for electricity consumers within the sphere of its service area.”

He said the move is in disregard of the resolution of the Senate and direct orders of President Muhammadu Buhari that plans by DISCOs to hike electricity tariff should be suspended until further notice.

“We are not aware of any order by the government or the elected representatives of the Nigerian people de-freezing the order to suspend any plans to inflict more pocket and psychological trauma on Nigerians by way of reckless and insensitive hike in electricity tariff. It is unfortunate that since the unbundling of the former PHCN to yield DISCOS and GENCOs, electricity tariffs through the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) have been increased a number of times without accompanying improvement in services.

“Each hike in electricity tariff in Nigeria is trailed by huge leap in the hours of darkness, de-metering of more Nigerians, exponential rise in incidences of estimated billing, and increased burden on citizens for the procurement of equipment and facilities for public electricity supply amidst other devious methods by DISCOs to cheat, exploit and despoil poor Nigerians.

“We wish to state that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) seriously frowns at, completely condemns and totally rejects any plan to inflict further pain on Nigerians at this very time of great economic distress. The new dribble by the Abuja DISCO is dead on arrival as it will be resisted by the Nigerian working class and people. The other DISCOs should not bother putting their ships of exploitation to sail.

“The NLC is also deeply concerned on the deaf and dumb posture of the state electricity regulators – the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). It is important to put it on record that the NERC would be putting its name on the wrong side of history if it continues to play the Ostrich while a group of portfolio investors make a bloodmeal of Nigerians. Nigerian electricity consumers need the NERC to speak up and act in the defense of the rights of the Nigerian people. A word is indeed enough for the wise.”