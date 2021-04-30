By Bimbola Oyesola

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, called on the Federal Government to immediately provide solution to incessant attacks on Nigerians, warning that it would not shy away from pursuing the task until Nigeria is rid of insurgency.

This is even as the Federal Government called for synergy with Labour to put an end to the insecurity bedevilling the country.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who decried the rising insecurity at the second national peace and security summit in Abuja, yesterday, said the current security system has collapsed.

Wabba said there was hardly any day without one incident of armed robbery, kidnap for ransom, militancy or terrorism attack making headlines.

He lamented the rise in the killing of security personnel and the carting away of their arms and ammunitions.

He reasoned that unemployment was one of the main reasons for the rising insecurity, noting that it was part of the reason NLC would shut down Kaduna for five days after May Day.

“So far, in Kaduna, 29,000 workers have been thrown out of job while more than 500,000 Nigerians who rely on these workers were affected. Unless Kaduna governor rescinds his decision, we have decided that after May Day we will shut down Kaduna and if after that he fails to listen, all Nigerian workers will join hands and escalate it nationwide because an injury to one is an injury to all,” he said.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his goodwill message, however, said labour and government interaction could improve the country, stating that labour need to be more open to understand government action.

“Labour is an integral part of the solution to the problem that confront the country,” he said.

The SGF calls for a concerted efforts and collaboration to end the insurgency, stating that stakeholders should use the platform presented by the NLC to proffer solution to the present situation.

On the proposed strike in Kaduna, he charged NLC leadership to explore all possible channels of dialogue before calling out workers.

“Nigeria must bound together and defeat these common enemies,” he said.

Former NLC presidents, Hassan Sunmonu and Adams Oshiomhole, slammed those agitating for cessation, stating that it is better to be in one larger Nigeria.

Oshiomole, former Edo governor, said rather than NLC looking at the solution to the present insurgency in terms of kitting the military with more arms, it should look at social insecurity which is the major reason for the present problem.

He said unemployment and refusal of governors to pay minimum wage were the major causes of insurgency and banditry as a hungry man is an an angry man.

Trade Union Congress President, Quadri Olaleye, said the increase in crime could be attributed to unemployment and non-payment of national minimum wage by governors.