Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the military to change its approach in the fight against insurgency in the North East.

The NLC made the call against the backdrop of last Sunday’s attack in Auno town, Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists where more than 30 people were killed.

President of the NLC, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, in a letter to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said the adoption of a new security strategy in ending the fight against terrorism had become necessary given the grave danger that prolonging the war holds for the socio-economic survival of the people of the North East.

“This is the umpteenth time that insurgents would be attacking innocent commuters and villagers along this very important road artery in North Eastern Nigeria. It is also important for government and our security forces to seriously consider adopting an entirely new approach to the fight against terrorism and insurgency, especially in a manner that would break the spinal cord of those bent on unleashing mayhem on our people, their livelihoods and our collective sanity. It has now become totally unacceptable to allow blood sucking marauders to operate for an uninterrupted period of up to four hours without repulsion by our security forces. We must now draw the line.”

Wabba expressed the fear that the recent upscale in violence along the Maiduguri-Damaturu corridor could be geared at cutting off this critical transportation artery and thus isolating Maiduguri from the rest of the country. He lamented the humanitarian impact that attacks on the highway had for the supply of food and other basic life supporting amenities to Maiduguri.

“Your Excellency, while we salute your efforts in supporting our security forces to end this carnage, and bring peace cum accelerated development to the good people of Borno State, we call for increased vigilance, resilience, grit, discipline, patriotic commitment and innovative solutions by the Federal government, security agencies and citizens to bring this reign of madness and impunity in North East Nigeria to a conclusive end.”