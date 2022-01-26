From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned nationwide protest against Federal Government.

The union had slated January 27 and February 2 for national protests.

But a statement jointly signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Emmauel Ugboaja said government has officially communicated its decision to suspend subsidy removal to the Congress with calls for further engagement.

It described the reversal as a victory for Nigerian workers and people.

The statement read in part: “The NEC after vigorous debates took a decision to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for 27 January 2022 and the national protest scheduled for 2 February 2022.

“The leadership of the Congress has communicated this organ decision to our civil society allies who have stood stoically behind Nigerian workers in our quest for social and economic justice for workers and the downtrodden people of our country.

“Going forward, we will continue to engage with the government on the very critical issues of ensuring local refining of petroleum, creation of sustainable jobs and affordable price of petrol for Nigerian workers and people.

“Finally, we commend the Nigerian workers and people particularly our civil society allies for their unwavering solidarity and support during this struggle. We sure are stronger together.”