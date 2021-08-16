By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has cautioned the President Kais Saied led government in Tunisia to ensure that, while undertaking reforms for the common good, the provisions of the Tunisian Constitution are held sacrosanct.

NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, reacting to the situation in the North African country, noted that it was important as constitutionalism especially with regards to upholding the rights of citizens, workers and trade unions is crucial to inspiring and sustaining public confidence in the proposed reforms.

He reasoned that while the NLC do not wish to meddle in the internal political processes of Tunisia, it however felt a sense of duty to extend solidarity with Tunisian workers and trade union organizations especially given their concerns for democratic stability, social dialogue, national cohesion and inclusive development.

He said, “The recent actions of Tunisia’s President relying on Article 80 of the Tunisian Constitution is viewed by some as necessary to arrest a relapse into the state of affairs that precipitated the mass protests which snowballed into the famed ‘Arab Spring’ revolution. There are also those who view the President’s actions as too unilateral cum drastic and capable of eroding democratic rights and destabilizing the State.

“These two domineering tributaries of public opinion in Tunisia appear to confluence on political expediency and constitutionalism.”

He warned that being cautious was also pivotal to ensuring that the current intervention does not degenerate into the subversion of democratic processes and emasculation of institutions of state especially the Judiciary.

“We also believe that a national dialogue involving all the segments of the Tunisian Society should be convened as soon as possible. Such a dialogue can give birth to a transitional programme with clear deadlines of returning Tunisian state institutions to normal democratic operations, healing the wounds of the past and fostering national development in an atmosphere of justice, peace, and patriotism,” he said.

Wabba commended the Tunisian military for refusing to interfere in the political process in Tunisia and for maintaining the civilian character of the State.”