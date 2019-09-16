The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has congratulated Senator Chris Ngige on his re-appointment as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

This is even as the labour centre expressed that the minister’s re-appointment speaks volume of the confidence President Buhari reposes on him to steer the affairs of the Ministry towards the upliftment of Nigerians from poverty, indignity and indecent work conditions.

The NLC in a letter signed by the President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba charged Ngige to use his reappointment to advance the interest of Nigerian workers.

Said Wabba, “ on behalf of my family and the Nigerian Labour Congress , I wish to congratulate you on your recent appointment by Mr. President as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your subsequent designation as the Minister of Labour and Employment.”

“Your appointment speaks volume of the confidence that Mr. President reposes on you to steer the affairs of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment towards the upliftment of the masses of our people from poverty, indignity and indecent work.”

“It is our expectation that you will use the rare opportunity of your re-appointment to promote and advance tripartism, social dialogue, decent work conditions and harmonious industrial relations in Nigeria.

Wabba further wished Sen. Ngige a very successful tenure.