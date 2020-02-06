James Ojo, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has decried the neglect of the findings of the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF) which exposed widespread corruption in budget implementation by ministries and agencies.

Speaking at a round table discussion on the 2020 federal budget, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, noted that lack of respect and not addressing findings of the Auditor General had made nonsense of the fight against corruption.

“The fact is that in the present day Nigeria, office of the AuGF has been reduced to mere NGO because its report is not taken seriously,” he lamented.

Wabba said that it was regrettable that the Auditor General had come out clearly to say that many agencies are not even audited and where he audited them, the report is not respected. The NLC, therefore, said that it would partner with the office of the AuGF to raise issues about what he has been able to bring out.

“We will do a lot of engagement and we will be able to come out clearly with a policy document that can be used to do serious engagement with government and other agencies. “It is about getting information, about taking decision, it is about also producing policy document that will assist both the NLC and her affiliates, these are civil society allies to do proper engagement.

“The issue of budget is so important in Nigeria, although it is also controversial, because whereas we have always looked at the national budget, but while I was preparing and looking at the context of discussing budget in Nigeria, I realized also there are about 60 agencies that their budget alone is more than 60 per cent of our national budget.