By Bimbola Oyesola

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, denied existence of any other Labour Party (LP) in the country, insisting there is only one recognised by the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC).

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, reacting to the news of a faction said the LP is the creation and offspring of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

“It has been brought to our attention that a so-called faction of the Labour Party recently conducted what we can describe as a ‘beer parlour’ presidential primary and supposedly elected a presidential candidate. Nothing can be more spurious, hilarious and ridiculous!,” he said.

Wabba said the leadership of the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) gave their full support to the processes that produced Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

According to him, INEC equally monitored the presidential primary that produced Obi.

“INEC only recognises the Labour Party leadership, led by the Chairman, Julius Abure, and the National Secretary, Farouk Umaru Ibrahim. They are the only Labour Party officials whose details are provided on INEC website,” he said.

The NLC president said Nigerians, especially workers, youths and women attended the presidential primary of the Labour Party in their thousands and were thoroughly satisfied with the outcome of the same.

He said with the current repositioning of the Labour Party as the party for workers, youths, students, women, traders, farmers, professionals, physically disabled persons, the unemployed and the downtrodden, the party has become an albatross of political parties that have suddenly become jittery and are devising all forms of conspiracy theories and subterfuge to distract the Labour Party from ongoing mass mobilisation efforts for sweeping electoral victory in the 2023 general election.

He said: “The recruitment of one Calistus Okafor, a mischievous petty trader, to advance their evil plot of distraction is a new low and should be disregarded by the public.

“This, therefore, serves as a public disclaimer on Okafor. We warn the public to steer clear of Okafor and characters who might want to cash in on the popularity of the Labour Party to hoodwink, extort and swindle unsuspecting public.

“We, hereby, direct Nigerian workers and all the structures of the NLC and TUC to completely disregard the impersonation by Okafor who has no locus standi to speak for Labour Party. Workers and millions of members of Labour Party who desire a New Nigeria should regard tantrums by characters like Okafor as a mere storm in a tea cup.

“Truth is that the bull has already left the barn. Nigerian workers, youths, students, women, professionals, the disabled, and the unemployed have embraced the Labour Party as the political vehicle of the downtrodden, the political alternative and a voice for the re-start of a genuine journey of national development. There is no amount of political devilry that can stop us. Forward ever. Backward Never.”

