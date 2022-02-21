By Bimbola Oyesola

The memory of the late Gen. Martin-Luther Kassonghov of Democratic Republic of Congo was enlivened last Friday as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) described his death as a loss to the pan-African movement and the Nigerian working-class family.

Mr. Ayuba Wabba, the NLC president, in his speech during a special tribute organised in the honour of late Kassonghov, said he spent most of his time in exile initially as a guest of the Nigerian government and for the most part of his stay also as a guest of the NLC.

The late Kassonghov, who was over 80 years, died on January 2 in Abuja, while on exile in Nigeria.

According to Wabba, Kassonghov was a former senior military officer in the Congolese Army during the progressive administration of Patrice Lumumba, the pioneer Prime Minister of the Congo DR.

“He went on exile upon the assassination of Lumumba who he served loyally,” he said.

The NLC president added that the late Kassonghov was a dedicated progressive, a friend of the Nigerian working class and a true pan-Africanist and indeed a worthy son of Africa

Hassan Sunmonu, former NLC president and a veteran in the Nigerian labour movement, described Kassonghov as a “dynamic, committed defender of the truth.”

Sunmonu further said Kassonghov was more a Nigerian than Congolese.

“While he was on exile in Nigeria, he supported and gave his very best for justice and the struggle for the working class,” he said.

Issa Aremu, director-general of Michael Imoudu Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS), Kwara State, said Kassonghov fought for justice and fairness for all: “We have really lost a comrade, a pan-Africanist, an African optimist, who led a very good life, for the liberation of our continent for the struggle to emancipate the oppressed people of the world.

“We also say that he was a living Michael Imoudu in his own right because he was also blessed with long life just like Pa Imoudu.

“I think the best tribute we can have for Kassonghov, is to continue where he left, struggle for justice and fairness, which is the best tribute we can give to him.”

Aremu also called for a posthumous award for him in recognition of his contributions, struggle and legacy in the fight for justice and fairness.

He commended the leadership of the NLC for accommodating Kassonghov and making him feel at home in Nigeria.

Mrs Ene Obi, country director, ActionAid, said the late Kassonghov stood as a reminder of pan-Africanism, a father in the struggle, worthy of emulation.