Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, insisted it would commence its planned strike on September 28 except Federal Government reversed hike in price of fuel and electricity tariff.

The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the NLC had last week issued a two-week ultimatum to the government threatening to ground the economy if its demands for a reversal was not met.

Addressing newsmen at the end of its meeting, in Abuja, yesterday, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC endorsed the decision of the CWC.

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has said it would join the NLC and other civil society allies to execute the nationwide strike.

TUC, after a meeting held to review its mobilisation strategies to protest the fuel hike and electricity tariff, resolved that the Congress was going to work with sister labour unions.

TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, in a statement said: “Consequent upon this, the ultimatum which should expire by midnight of today 22nd September, 2020 has been shifted to 28th September, 2020 for effective and maximum effect. We want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians, especially those in the informal sector to bear with us while the industrial action lasts.

“There is no need for the pains we bear. It is a needless one. They ask us to tighten our belts while they loosen theirs. Services are not rendered yet we are compelled to pay estimated bills. You will recall that this government during its electioneering campaigns in 2014 told the world there is nothing like subsidy. We were told that they will build refineries, all that are history now. We run a mono economy and any hike in fuel automatically will have adverse effect on us yet successive government tow that path because they are not creative.

“As at today, about eight states are yet to commence the payment of new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment even though the president signed it into law on April 18, 2019. We have written letters to the governors and also engaged them in dialogue but all to no avail. Sometimes we wonder if these people have conscience at all.

“The Congress hereby appeals to all Nigerians to get ready for the unprecedented mass action against corruption, obnoxious policies, rape and other violent offences, breach of Collective Agreement, unemployment, etc. We also call on the USA, UK, Germany, Spain, etc. to support our struggle by placing indefinite VISA ban on our political leaders whose stock in trade is to loot and impoverish the masses and the country. We can no longer take it. Enough is Enough.”