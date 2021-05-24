By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the weekend applauded the appointment of Issa Aremu as the new director/chief executive officer of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

The NLC, in fraternal greetings by its president, Ayuba Wabba, said the appointment was an honour to the Nigerian labour movement and an acknowledgement of Aremu’s contributions to the development of industrial relations in Nigerian.

“Our expectations for you in your new assignment are huge. We expect that you use your great experience and expertise to occasion a turnround of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies to better play its role as a foremost institute for industrial relations.

“While we wish you success during your term in office, once more, accept our congratulations,” the NLC president said.