From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the approval of promotion arrears for local government workers from 2017 to 2020.

He said the decision was long awaited and the gesture would be reciprocated by the labour unions in the state.

The body also appreciated the governor for allowing the local government areas to run independent of the state, asserting that the Local Government Service Commission is now fully in charge of the councils.

“NLC leadership, on behalf of the 16 local governments’ workers in Kwara State and most especially the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Non-Academic Staff Union (SUBEB), wishes to express our undiluted and most sincere appreciation to your excellency’s benevolence and kind hearted gesture towards the approval of long awaited and cumulated promotion exercise 2019 to 2021 for our members at the grassroots,” the NLC said in a joint letter signed by NLC Chairman, Aliyu Issa Ore; NULGE President, Oyinlade Adeleye; MHWUN Chairman, Muritala Olayinka; and NANNM Chairman, Aminu Shehu.

“As it is being said to whom much is given, much is expected, the labour leaders in the state wishes to assure your excellency that we shall do all the needful to ensure our members reciprocate this kind gesture with more dedication to duties. Also to continue to be loyal and support this administration.”

