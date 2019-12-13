James Ojo, Abuja

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given December 31 as deadline for all state governments to conclude modalities for the payment of the minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

In the event that any state fails to comply with these resolutions on or before December 31, organised labour stated that it would not guarantee industrial harmony in such states.

The affected states are Borno, Abia, Kano, Bayelsa, Sokoto, Niger, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Katsina and Zamfara, because they were yet to conclude negotiation with Labour.

Other states which have not put in place a negotiating committee like Bauchi, Yobe, Rivers, Benue, Gombe, Kwara, Imo, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, Anambra, Taraba, Cross River, Ogun, Enugu, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi and Delta are also affected.

This was the conclusion of the deliberations of a one day stakeholders’ meeting on the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N30,000.

However, the deadline did not involve states that have started implementing the minimum wage like Kaduna, Kebbi, Lagos, Adamawa and Jigawa.

Labour commended the Federal Government and the states which have already commenced the implementation and payment of the new national minimum wage arising from negotiations.