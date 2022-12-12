From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, Plateau State have directed civil servants in the state to adhere to the 5-day sit-at-home warning strike over unpaid salaries and other demands until further directive from the Union leaders.

Chairman Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, Plateau State, Comrade Titus Malau and Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau State, Comrade Eugene Manji who addressed a joint press conference on Monday in Jos, urged civil servants to comply with the strike action.

The Union had issued a statement directing workers to embark on a 5-day sit-at-home warning strike which commenced 12 midnight on Sunday 11 December, 2022 to Friday 16 December, 2022 after a review of communications and agreement reach between labour and government.

Comrade Malau said the demands of the JNPSNC includes “Non-payment of salaries for 3 months (September to day); lack of release of salaries structure to guide salary computation and non-release of third party deductions (August 2022 to date.

“Non-release of promotion and annual increment with its arrears in full; Non-payment of January and February 2022 annual increment arrears and in ability of government to properly constitute and inaugurate the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council in the State” he said.

Malau further faulted the white paper report by the high powered staff audit committee headed by former Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Nde John Gobak for failing not upgrade staff who are due for promotion or were unduly stagnated.

“We equally disagree with disciplinary measures mated on victims of the audit without a corresponding discipline on the authorities that falsely promoted them.

“On this note, all civil servants in the state are here by directed to stay at home till the expiration of the 5-day sit-at-home warning strike and await further directives by the leadership of the Joint Council.”

Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Eugene Manji lamented that for four months, civil servants in the state have not been paid their entitlement.

He noted explained that civil servants are expected to have been paid their December salary by now to enable them plan for Christmas celebration.

Manji noted that some civil servants were not able to pay the school fees of their children, while some had their children withdrew from school for lack of fee.

He directed civil servants in the state to abide by the 5-day sit-at-home warning strike and await for further directive from the union.