The Nigeria Labour Congress, Bauchi state chapter has commended the state government for implementing the payment of the N30,000 national minimum wage for the state’s civil servants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi on Nov. 30 approved the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to workers in the state.

The governor said that the implementation of the consequential adjustment on minimum wage was for officers on grade level 07 and above in both the state and local government levels, with effect from Dec. 1.

Speaking to journalists on the development in Bauchi on Wednesday, Mr Danjuma Saleh, the state Chairman of NLC, appreciated the state government for the move, saying it would boost the economy of the state.

He assured that workers in the state would give their unalloyed support to the present administration, saying, ”this subsists as long as it continued to do good to the workers.

Saleh said: “Many people had been skeptical simply because they assumed it was just a mere statement, but right from yesterday, we have been sitting over the template which is the table of the implementation.

“We have come to agree on a certain point between us and the government and we have concluded and signed the agreement.

“Indeed, I’m very happy being a leader and we always appreciate whatever that will bring a positive impact to the lives of our people.

“We expect that more will be done to make our workers.”

Saleh further urged the governor to do more for the state’s civil servants so as to feel relevant in his administration. (NAN)