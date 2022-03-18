By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC has initiated moves to resolve the conflict between the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and its Lagos State Council.

Daily Sun learnt that as part of the process, a reconciliation meeting was held in Abuja between the executives of the Lagos State Council of NURTW and NLC.

The reconciliation committee was chaired by President of the Maritime Workers Union and National Trustee of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr. Adewale Adeyanju.

NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, yesterday, confirmed that frank discussions were held with an optimism that the conflict would be resolved amicably soon.

Ugboaja said a joint meeting would be held later with contending parties and a final resolution of the conflict reached.

A dispute between the Lagos State Council and the national leadership of NURTW recently led to the suspension of the Lagos Council which in retaliation asked the Lagos State Government to take control of motor parks in the state.

The NLC General Secretary said “concerned about the growing dispute, congress elected to offer leadership by apprehending the dispute.”

