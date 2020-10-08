Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Tresurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), who is also the National President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, is dead.

Comrade Khaleel, who was also the Chairman of the ongoing probe panel instituted by the Federal Government to probe the top management of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) died after he slumped in his Abuja hotel room on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, the NULGE President of Kano chapter, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo, said the late NLC National Treasurer will be buried in Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State on Thursday.

Comrade Khaleel studied Accountancy at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, obtained MBA from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, and also bagged MNI after studying at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, in Plateau state.

Condoling with the NULGE over the incident, the Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed expressed shocked, saying he was with the deceased at the Government House, Gusau, along with the Zamfara NULGE officials on Tuesday.

The governor in a statement described Khaleel’s death as “a great lesson to leaders at all levels to fear Allah in discharging their responsibilities as death can occur at any time.”

He described Khaleel as a freedom fighter and a dogged activist who spent most of his lifetime in the struggle for the welfare of workers, noting that his contributions would remain indelible in the minds of many labour leaders, especially his simplicity, hard work, honesty and humility to all.