From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Executive Council(NEC) Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), has commended the Governor of Kebbi State,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his commitment to soft loans disbursement to Nigerian workers for food production.

Kebbi State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Halidu Umar Alhassan confirmed this while reading part of the report of the NEC of the Congress to newsmen Birnin Kebbi.

Alhassan while reading the report said: “we want to appreciate the commitment of the Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Mr. Yila, Director of Finance Department as well as the CBN Governor for making sure that the loans are granted”.

He quoted the NEC to have said that Governor Bagudu,who is the Vice -Chairman of the National Food Security Council, addressed the Council members and offered his total commitment towards ensuring that Nigerian Workers have access to soft loans for agriculture production.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him,”on behalf of Workers in the state, we want to commend the efforts of the Kebbi state Governor, His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his unrelenting efforts to ensure that our members get soft loan to improve food production in the country.

“We are fully aware that,His Excellency,CBN Governor and a Director at the Development of Finance department of the CBN are processing soft loans to our members for agriculture production. These loans,which would soon materialise,will go along way to assist our members economically ,increase food production in Nigeria as well improved their welfare “.

Alhasssan noted that Bagudu has continued to demonstrate his good leadership traits, dedication to the course of the workers progress and welfare since he was elected as the Governor of the state as well as a Vice-Chairman of the National Food Security Council.

” We are not surprise that he is doing his best at the National Food Security Council to make sure that Nigeria’s agriculture revolution becomes point of reference among the West Africa Countries. It is our believed that,the Governor would not relent in his effort to sustain this commitment “, he added.