From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has applauded Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on the disbursement of soft loans to workers for food production.

State Chairman of NLC, Halidu Umar Alhassan, confirmed this while reading part of the report of NEC of the congress to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Alhassan said: “We want to appreciate the commitment of Governor Bagudu, Director of Finance Department, Mr. Yila, as well as the CBN governor for making sure the loans are granted.”

He quoted the NEC to have said Governor Bagudu, who is the vice chairman of National Food Security Council, addressed the council members and offered his total commitment towards ensuring Nigerian workers have access to soft loans for agriculture production.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“On behalf of workers in the state, we want to commend the efforts of the Kebbi State Governor, Bagudu, for his unrelenting efforts to ensure our members get soft loan to improve food production in the country.

“We are fully aware that the governor, CBN governor and a director at Development of Finance Department of the CBN are processing soft loans to our members for agriculture production. These loans, which would soon materialise, will go along way to assist our members economically, increase food production in Nigeria as well improved their welfare.”

He noted that Bagudu has continued to demonstrate good leadership traits, dedication to the cause of workers’ progress and welfare since he was elected governor of the state as well as vice chairman of the National Food Security Council.

“We are not surprised that he is doing his best at the National Food Security Council to make sure Nigeria’s agriculture revolution becomes point of reference among the West Africa countries.”