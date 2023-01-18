From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, engaged in disgraceful and shameful fisticuffs with the chairman of NLC/TUC Good Homes Scheme, Chief Emeka Anuna, threatening to sack the wife of Anuna from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), now known as International Trade Union Congress (ITUC).

Anuna and a handful of federal civil servants had protested in front of the NLC headquarters in Abuja over their N1 billion investment in a housing scheme at Apo Mechanic Village in Abuja.

According to Anuna, the civil servants had met all the requirements for the land but the federal government in conjunction with the NLC and an estate agent, known as Good Homes, refused to give them the houses.

The chairman of NLC/TUC Good Homes told Daily Sun that some of the civil servants borrowed money from the banks and co-operative societies in their offices since 2012 to pay for the houses.

He said that 10 years after the payment they neither got the houses nor their money. While some had died without getting their houses, others had retired or posted out of Abuja without getting their houses.

This, he said, was against the promise that they would get the keys to their houses six months after a 10 per cent payment.

“We were meant to key into a housing scheme at Apo Tafia (mechanic village) which is powered by the federal government and given to NLC and TUC. Most of our members have met all the financial requirements. The delivery period was for six months. This is 10 years and nothing has happened.

“Some people paid the full financial implications. Some paid N46 million. Some N12 million, and some paid N12.4 million for a three-bedroom house. Some paid 10 per cent of the total sum. The agreement was that if you pay 10 per cent, in six months you’ll get your keys. It was a virgin land and all interested civil servants bought into it,” he said

The workers had earlier protested at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister’s house between 8 am and 9 am before going to the NLC’s headquarters between 10 am and 11 am.

After staging their protest, the NLC president ran after them, held the workers’ chairman by the jugular and hotly engaged him in a fight.

He later instructed his security men to bundle the chairman to his office but the other workers with him stoutly resisted the security men.

While Ayuba Wabba and Anuna engaged in a hot altercation the thugs on the side of the NLC were busy snatching and smashing journalists’ cameras and phones which the journalists used to record the event.