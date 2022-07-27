From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba and members of the NLC have hit the street of Abuja to continue the protest and push the Federal government towards ending the month long strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This comes a day after a similar demonstration held in various states of the Federation, except in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NLC and its various affiliates have begun a massive protest over the federal government’s failure to resolve issues with university unions.

The university-based unions have been on strike for almost six months and schools shut down due to the inability of the government to meet a litany of demands.

The protest began at about 9:30am after members of the NLC leadership and leaders of various affiliated unions, as well as members converged on the Unity Fountain in the nation’s capital.

Among those physically present were the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba; ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke; and the immediate past President of the academic union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, among others.

Men of the Nigeria Police have deployed heavily at the venue of the protest mostly to forestall any riotous situation.

The protesters plan to march to the National Assembly where the NLC president will deliver a message from the labour unions to the lawmakers.