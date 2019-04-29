The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) may soon picket the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for “failing in its regulatory duty.”

The NLC, at its last Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting, re-affirmed the commitment of congress to picket NERC for failing in its regulatory duty, and also the distribution companies (Discos) that have refused to obey Nigeria’s laws and court processes against estimated billing of electricity consumers in Nigeria.

Decrying the continuous exploitation of electricity consumer by Discos through estimated billing, the NLC called on government to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria’s power sector.

The NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, also charged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to take necessary steps to arrest the situation, ordering the reversal of the privatisation exercise in the power sector.

Wabba said the NLC organ equally condemned the continued refusal by many Discos to supply prepaid meters to electricity consumers in the country.

According to him, the workers regard estimated billing as daylight robbery of poor workers and citizens.

The CWC, however, congratulated all the political office holders, both in the executive and legislative arms of government, elected during the 2019 general election.

It said, “The CWC urges political leaders at all levels of government to re-dedicate themselves to the task of governance by being pro-people, pro- poor, more sensitive and transparently inclusive in their approach to governance.”

In the same vein, the NLC charged the elected politicians to strive towards fulfilling promises made to Nigerians in the course of their political campaigns in the run-up to the 2019 elections.