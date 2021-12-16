The campaign by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its partner, Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO to end Gender Based Violence and Harassment in world of work in Nigeria, has received a boost with more stakeholders from law enforcement and civil society organizations, pledging their commitment to join the advocacy.

The commitment of the stakeholders which has now expanded the alliance of groups working to end gender based violence and harassment, came during Alliance building and sensitization workshop organised for stakeholders working on gender based violence and harassment issues, in Ikeja, Lagos.

The NLC, with support from Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO have been leading the campaign for elimination of GBVH and the ratification of International Labour Organisation Convention C190 by the Nigerian government.

The Lagos State NLC Chairperson, Comrade Funmi Agnes Sessi in her address at the workshop stated that the need for an increased alliance has become necessary to amplify the voices, and advocacy against gender based violence and harassment (GBVH).

She said the alliance building will help to address the difficulties workers were facing in some workplaces especially around accessing appropriate medicare and support from law enforcement agents.

Comrade Sessi explained that training is part of efforts to provide comprehensive protection against gender based violence and harassment to all workers irrespective of their contractual and union membership status.

Key stakeholders invited to the meeting who provided specialized training to participants, include Nigeria’s foremost Sexual Assault Referral Center called Mirabel Center , the Gender Department/Family Support Units of the Nigeria Police Force and International Federation of Women Lawyers FIDA.

Participants were trained on first responder tips in situations of sexual assault, how to process their complaints to the police and how to also get appropriate legal representation.

They were also given tips on how to provide psychological first Aid by trying to calm survivor down, ensure survivor knows you believe their story, keep the survivor in a safe place, a place they will not suffer harm or hurt, report to the Police –

Participants were drawn from various sectors of the economy ranging from formal to informal economy. The members of the Mile 12 International Market Ketu Anti-GBVH Task force and participants from other community groups, university and judiciary workers were in attendance.

