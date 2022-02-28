From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) stormed the National Assembly building on Monday to drive its support for constitution amendments on the autonomy of local governments, the judiciary and legislature.

Addressing the crowd just before the march, NLC President Ayuba Wabba said the advocacy movement was to enable workers to lend their voices to the constitutional amendment initiative of the National Assembly especially on the issue of autonomy for local government, judiciary and legislative.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Wabba said the NLC believes the initiative holds the key to the strengthening of the country’s democracy, boosting the economy and improving the lots of Nigerian workers at the grassroots.

The labour leader also said the NLC would be watching and ready to name and shame any member of the National Assembly who fails to vote in favour of the issue.

‘On this day we demand that members of the National Assembly that will be voting on the alteration of the Constitution, we are happy with what they have done, to guarantee the full autonomy of our local government, of the judiciary and the Parliament. We are aware that already, these decisions have been taken but we want to strengthen their hands, that in voting, it must be overwhelming. They must vote to actually guarantee the principle of separation of power. Both administratively, financially, and otherwise. We need to strengthen our institutions. These institutions are very critical,’ he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘We are going to have a majority to support this local government autonomy at the National Assembly. The challenge has been actually in the States where some gladiators that have actually benefited from siphoning the funds of the local governments, from also undermining the independence of the judiciary and are sitting on the resources of those two agencies don’t want the autonomy to be granted.

‘This is just the first leg. We are going to the house of every member of the state House of Assembly. We are going to have zonal rallies, and we are going to have state rallies.

‘Today is just an advertiser, tomorrow is the main event because the voting starts tomorrow. Each day, people continue to lament about the insecurity in our country, each day, every time people complain but nobody is taking proactive action about the root cause. The root cause is that the local government system has fallen.

‘We want overwhelming voting. We don’t even want 99 per cent. We want the members of the National Assembly when they are voting tomorrow and next tomorrow both the House of Rep and the Senate on these issues, we want 100 per cent of their votes to guarantee the independence of the judiciary, to guarantee full autonomy for local governments and also to guarantee full autonomy to our legislature. This is what will strengthen our democracy. We are going to actually name each person that fails to vote in this light. We will name and shame them.’