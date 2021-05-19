From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former governorship Aspirant for Kaduna State under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Shuaibu Idris Miqati has offered to meditate between the State governor, Nasir El-rufai and leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the ongoing 5-day warning strike against mass sack of public civil servants in the State.

The strike entered the third day on Wednesday with pockets of anti-labour attacking the NLC protesters.

However, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Miqati said it has become necessary and important to crave the understanding of all parties in the current logjam in Kaduna state.

He said the parties have to shift grounds in order for peace to rein and allow people to go back to normal business.

Miqati explained further, “In my humble opinion, I wish to request the government to nominate a team to face Labour and Labour to also do the same so as to meet soonest to commence discussions with a view to ending the stalemate

“I am offering to serve as a Convener of this important meeting with a view to quickly end the suffering of our people. “We have been without light, water, and other essential items and services for over three days now. “Should parties accept my offer, we have a team of maximum of seven people to serve as mediators. The team would be composed of a legal luminary, religious leaders, Civil Societies, retired Civil Servants and traditional institutions representative so as to midwife the process. “A meeting can be organise as early as tomorrow morning if this offer is acceptable by parties to commence the peace process and break the ice.