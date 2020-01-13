The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Kebbi State Government to set up a committee on consequential adjustment of all categories of workers’ salaries in the state.

The call was contained in a communique issued by the state chapter of the NLC at the end of its executive council meeting in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique was jointly signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of the congress, Messrs Umar Halid and Sani Muhammad, respectively.

Other signatories are the state Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Alhaji Hussain Maisamari, and TUC state Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Garba.

They urged the government to fast track the review of the new minimum wage and consequential adjustment as earlier approved by the government.

“The government should within three weeks form the committee for the review of the new minimum wage and consequential adjustment as the earlier approved minimum wage was carried out without collective bargaining and organised labour.

“All categories of workers as local government authorities, local government education secretariats and health personnel should be included,” the communique said.

The communique also called on the state government to consider payment of the 2019 leave grant to civil servants.

“The state government should also consider the payment of annual increment to civil servants in the state,” it added.

The communique however commended the effort of the state government for being among the first states that approved the N30,000 minimum wage. (NAN)