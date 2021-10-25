From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the Federal Government against coercing civil servants and the general public to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The union in a statement issued on Monday by its National President, Ayuba Wabba, advised the government to adopt persuasion and conviction instead in achieving acceptance of the vaccine.

The union further urged Nigerians to take the vaccine saying that it is for their own health benefits.

‘I understand some people prefer to view COVID-19 vaccination with caution. Yes, it is important to proceed on issues of public health with great caution. Yet, it would be foolhardy to elevate caution above scientific evidence and facts from public health records.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

‘The truth is that despite being imperfect, the COVID-19 Vaccine has given all of us a better chance of fighting the virus and staying alive. I urge workers all over the world to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines and keep themselves, their families and their colleagues at work safe and free from the morbid threats of the corona pandemic.

‘We urge the government and other employers of labour to make special arrangements for workers to access the vaccine at the workplace.

‘We urge that the tool of persuasion and conviction be used rather than force to get workers and the general populace to take the vaccine,’ the statement read.

The Boss Mustapha-led Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 had on October 13 announced that Federal Government workers without proof of COVID-19 vaccination or result of a test done within 72 hours will be denied access to their offices starting from December 1.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .