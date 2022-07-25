From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has said it will begin a three-day warning strike immediately after its planned protest and might have to go on indefinite strike if the government fails to resolve the issues with university-based unions and resolve the over five-month strike.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba, who made this known when he responded to questions from journalists at the sideline of the ongoing 18th NLC Rain School, 2022, tagged: “Labour, Politics for National Development and Social Justice in Nigeria”, stated: “The protest happening tomorrow is not a solidarity protest but a protest of NLC against government actions that lead to our universities being shut down and our kids staying at home instead of going to school. All the unions directly involved in the strike are NLC affiliates and their members are part of NLC.

“We have taken three levels of decision. First is the protest which is going to be national tomorrow. After the protest, a three-day national warning strike will start, and if they fail to resolve the issues and bring back our kids to school, we go on indefinite strike. That is the decision of our National executive council. And what will be helpful for them is to check the timeline we have given for them to resolve the issues. We are optimistic that they will be willing this time because we are also willing to get our children back to school.”

Speaking further on how the ruling APC government has failed to better the living condition of Nigerians but have rather left even the education sector in shambles, Comrade Wabba said; “I never knew that the exchange rate has moved between a week from N630 to N670. This is very frightening and it erodes the purchasing power of workers. There is no way we can continue in this direction and expect that there will be shared prosperity among workers and within the large portion of Nigerians that are in the lower echelon of the economic ladder.

“Importantly is the issue of our children that are out of school for five months. Basically, it also requires a political decision for the issue to be sorted out. What is even more worrisome is the fact that they keep posting the graduation of their children in universities outside the country on social media and then the universities where the children of the working class study are closed down.

“I was told today that we have 3 sets of students that ought to be in the university but unfortunately they have not even sorted out their admission challenges. So it really really a very frightening future for Nigerians, particularly the youths.

“The irony of it is that most of the political elites today benefited from free public education. Why is it impossible for them to fix our public education? Is it about the class divide, it honestly beats somebody’s imagination? That is why all of these issues resonate that we need to engage politically. We have also realised the fact that they have used different approaches to divide Nigerians.

“Unfortunately for them, NLC is a pan-Nigerian organisation that cannot be divided. And workers should not allow themselves to be divided along ethnic or religious lines. This is just a diversion of interest. Their division tool is happening now, Workers should be wiser, and citizens should be wiser. We should work assiduously to unite Nigeria and not to divide Nigeria.”