Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is to introduce a transport system to ease the difficulties of workers in the state.

The NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabbah, who disclosed this in Kano, maintained that the plan was at an advanced stage.

Speaking during the launching of a documentary depicting employer-employee relationship entitled “Hakki” (Rights), he said that the congress planned to bring in the buses from the People’s Republic of China.

He was optimistic that the labour transport service, which would be accessed by the workers at a subsidised fare, would ease the hardship of workers while saying that it would boost their morale towards providing a more efficient and effective service delivery to the state.

The national president also appreciated the state government for its outstanding commitment to the welfare of workers and to the recent increment in the minimum wage even as he applauded the government for caring for retirees in the state in terms of timely and regular payment of their pension and gratuity.

He explained that this year’s Workers Day would be celebrated alongside the centenary celebration of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) while assuring the state government that workers would be dedicated to their work.

In his response Governor Abdullahi, Umar Ganduje, explained that “the marriage between employer and employee is an indispensable one; no one can exist without the other. This clearly shows that we have to work together no matter what.”

Ganduje added that “under normal circumstances, the payment of workers salary should not be something to celebrate and make noise about.

“It is nothing more than paying for services rendered with sweat. That is why we really don’t joke with it. We pay as and when due. It is a reward of a work done.”

Ganduje disclosed that the state government had also entered into an agreement with a Chinese company, and very soon 150 buses would flood the streets of Kano for the purpose of easing the transportation needs of the workers.