From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday announced decision to resume its suspended industrial action following the refusal of the Kaduna State Government to honor the MoU signed with workers at the end of its five days warning strike.

The NLC had on May 19 suspended its warning strike action after 3 days following the invitation of the Federal Government to a round table negotiations between the group and members of the Kaduna State government.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba while addressing journalists in Abuja at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, said it has now put all its members across the states on alert for the strike which will happen without any further notice.

According to Wabba, the strike action will be nationwide because the Congress had also informed the Federal government through a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NLC President said the Kaduna state government has continued to flout with impunity, the MoU entered with the workers during the intervention by the Federal government.

“Whereas, the NLC has remained committed to the process of reconciliation following the intervention by the federal government, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed and this MoU posited that there should be a 10 person Committee to be able to ensure that all processes and procedures in disengaging any workers conforms with our national law, particularly section 20 of the Labour law.

“As we speak, that Committee has not been constituted by the Kaduna state government. I can also say clearly that the provision of the MoU are being violated with impunity, especially the no-victimization clause.

“Owing to the grievous infractions and continuous provocations by the Kaduna state government against workers and trade unions in the state. And despite the fact that we have also complained formally to the FG through the President on the non adherence to the MoU, NEC resolved that the earlier decision of NEC to withdraw all services and protest these neo Liberal and extreme right wing politicies should take effect without delay and mobilisation of all our state councils and all affiliates should takes places immediately and all employers of labour should be put on notice.” Wabba said.