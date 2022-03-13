From Layi Olarewaju, Ilorin

The Nigeria Labour Congress is set to wade into the crisis which has pitched the leadership of Lagos State chapter against the national leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the acting national chairman of the NLC, Alhaji Najeem Yasin disclosed that Labour would soon invite both the leaderships of the national body and the Lagos chapter of the union for an amicable resolution.

He also appealed to the Lagos State government to stay action on the union’s crisis and allow the NLC to resolve it.

Yasin who is a former national president of NURTW, said NLC as the umbrella body would not fold its harm while one of its affiliate unions was in crisis.

He appealed to the members to give peace a chance and allow the NLC to resolve the issue.