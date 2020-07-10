Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The leadership of organised labour in Imo State yesterday commended the state government for paying workers and pensioners outstanding wages and salaries after the conclusion of forensic verification and automation exercise in the state.

The two union who commended governor Hope Uzodimma after a marathon meeting between them and the State government held at the labour office, Owerri expressed satisfaction on the new system of paying workers and pensioners in the State.

The state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Austin Chilakpu thanked the state government for finding a lasting solution to the issue of pension in the state.

Flanked by the leadership of the Trade Union Congress(TUC) and Joint Negotion Council(JNC), Chilakpu expressed happiness that the government has started paying pension and salaries after the exercise.

However, he said that the organised labour has offered to assist the government in resolving outstanding issues that might arise from the exercise.

“The decision we have reached is that all workers and pensioners must be paid, but to achieve this all workers and pensioners with complaints must submit all details at the NUT office and other designated offices within seven days.”

He announced that Governor Hope Uzodimma had invited the committee on Minimum wage so that every issue that has to do with the N30,000 minimum wage would be handled once and for all.

“This meeting took care of virtually all the problems of workers in the state including pensioners. We assured that no worker in the state will suffer deprivation. We shall continue to perform our duty as a link between the workers and the government.”

