Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), yesterday thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for approving harmonised rights for pensioners in the state.

Over the years, retirees have be agitating for harmonisation of their pensions to reflect the N18,000 minimum wage and not the N7,500 that was being calculated.

The pensioners heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday when the State Executive Council, at its meeting presided over by Governor Okowa in Asaba, approved the recommendations of the harmonisation committee.

The harmonisation, according to the senior policy adviser to the governor, saved the state N95 billion as a result of over estimation.

Speaking on behalf of workers, NLC Chairman, Goodluck Oforbruku, thanked the governor for the approval, disclosing that workers have decided to induct Okowa into its Hall of Fame.

Explaining the implication of the harmonisation, Oforbruku said the government will use the N18,000 minimum wage to calculate the pension entitlement of retirees in the state.

Oforbruku said: “Those who retired as far back as 2011, instead of the N7,500 minimum wage that was used to calculate their entitlement, government has approved that the N18,000 minimum wage be used.”