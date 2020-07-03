Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have vowed to mobilise other Nigerian workers to fight the unfair labour practices being meted to the Nycil workers in Sango Ota by their management.

This is even as the two unions representing the workers, National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) and Chemical and Non Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN) have accused Federal Government of supporting the management of the company in its bid to sack the workers without recourse to industrial relations law of the country.

The workers who have been picketing the company since Monday due to the lock out by the management got the cheering news from their leaders yesterday of support from other Nigerian workers.

The President of NUCFRLANMPE, who is also the National Trustee of the NLC, Goke Olatunji said the union now have the assurance of the labour centres for the total shut down of the company until the management follow due process.

“The management has further worsen the crisis by putting up a notice at the gate that the workers should stay away until the management contact them, where is that applicable in law. They were still at work until Saturday, no information or whatsoever, only for them to resume work on Monday and the gate was locked, quite unreasonable,” he said.

The management’s notice which has no date nor signed has read, “This is to inform you that the company has been closed down till further notice. Further communication on resumption if necessary will come to you in due course.”

But the NUCFRLANMPE President said the workers would not vacate the premises and ensure that their right was granted even if the company would fold up.

“We know it’s a ploy by the management to sack workers without any negotiation, moreso when it has failed to negotiate with the union based on Collective and procedural Agreement.

The President of the Chemical and Non Metallic Products Senior Staff Association (CANMPSSAN), Segun David said the management latest action may have been due to the backing of government, who has failed to fulfill its mediatory role.

David said the Controller of Labour in Ogun State who was in Sango Ota on Wednesday failed to interprete the law on lock out to the management, but rather was trying to force the unions to toil the management position.

“That would have amounted to maltreating the workers to lose out on all their benefits. It’s unfortunate that as much as Federal Government is working to save Nigeria from COVID-19, the company is trying to further endanger the workers live through undue exposure and suffering,” he said.

He stated that the company has no reason to sack as it has continued to produce even during the lockdown, exposing workers to risk and despite that, failed to pay them their entitlement.

He said, “Among all our members, Nycil is the worst in terms of welfare, these workers have to sacrifice their leave bonus, work over time without pay. It’s unfortunate that the owner is a Nigerian, who supposed to be treating the workers fairly.”