

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The organised labour comprises of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),Trade Union Congress(TUC) in Kebbi State have affirmed the decision of their parent bodies to embark on national wide industrial action on Monday 28th,September, 2020 in the state.

In their resolution, the organised Labour stated that, airport, road transport workers including motorcyclists, Civil Servants would stay off their duties until Federal Government reverses prices of PMS and electricity tariff.

Confirming their resolution, Chairman of NLC in Kebbi State,Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan, disclosed that,they have confirmed the position of their respective national headquarters to embark on industrial action on Monday at their SEC meeting, held on Friday at the Labour house,Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, ” it is one point agenda as a result of the ultimatum given to the Federal Government that if they are not reversing the prices of petroleum and electricity tariff, the organised Labour will embark on industrial action. The ultimatum actually lapses on 28/9/2020. The ultimatum graces will finished on Monday and we shall all embark on strike.

” The house today(Friday) affirmed, cooperate and assured that we are going to abide and support the plan strike 100 percent and it is going to be unprecedented strike that had never happened, experienced in this country.

“On Monday, we will not participate on our respective working places. We would close down the Airport, motor parks,tankers drivers will not be moving. So, I am advising our people to buy fuel before Monday because fuel tankers driver’s will not moving on the road.”

In his remark, the Chairman of TUC in Kebbi state, Comrade Danladi Aliyu Dabai also said, his members would fully participated in the nation wide industrial action.

“At the end of our SEC meeting, they have affirmed the decision of our organized Labour to go industrial action. Those that attended the meeting will transmit the resolution to others. They are going to tell others that, we have affirmed the decision of our organized Labour,” he said.