From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) are to set to begin an indefinite strike in Nasarawa State on Tuesday, June 15, citing poor workers welfare.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, Yusuf Iya, made the disclosure on Monday at a press briefing in Lafia.

Iya explained that poor treatment of workers by the Nasarawa State government made the organised labour embark on the indefinite strike after several years of patient with the government.

Some of the complaints made by the union include, lack of promotion, lack of annual increment of salaries, lack of training, non payment of gratuity, lack of housing for workers, non payment of local government staff including primary school teachers, non implementation of minimum wage, non payment of the last tranche of August 2016 salary arrears and non confirmation of workers appointment by the government.

Iya said: ‘We are calling on the state government to demonstrate genuine commitment by ensuring that our demands are met considering the long period it has taken and the continued assurance by the present administration that it will meet up with our demands.

‘Workers in the state have been stagnated for over a decade hence the need for government to consider the urgent need for the implementation of promotions at hand. As for the promotion yet to be issued from 2018, we call on the government to process and issue to deserving workers immediately.’

Reacting to the housing issue, Iya said in line with the federal government housing policy, the Nasarawa state government should consider making workers in the state, house owners in order for them to have a roof over their heads after retirement.

‘The government should consider the passionate appeals made by organised labour and the occupants of the various houses in Nasarawa state, namely; Abdullahi Adamu Housing Estate, Nasarawa Estate Along Makurdi road, phase I and Phase II, Project Quarters and the Junior Staff Quarters located at the old tomatoe market on the need to be allocated to them on owner-occupier basis in line with the Federal Government housing policy which has already commenced by most states.

‘The Nasarawa State government should as a matter of urgency key into the contributing pension scheme so as to relieve the government, the huge burden of pension and gratuity found in the state.

‘We hereby direct all public servants in the state including private sector workers who are affiliates to the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to proceed on an indefinite strike action as from tomorrow, Tuesday 15th, June 2021 until when our demands as mentioned above are met”, he said.

On his part, Chairman of the Trade Union Congress in the state, Mohammed Doma, urged workers in both the public and private sectors to give the needed support to the organised labour to ensure that the strike is successful.

‘The decision to embark on an indefinite strike action today is our collective decision and it is a case of no retreat, no surrender. We have suffered for a long time. Nasarawa state workers are the most patient and obedient workers in this country haven stayed for many years without promotion, training and annual increment of salaries.

‘I urge workers in the state to ensure that this strike is effective and we are not going back until our demands are met,’ he said.