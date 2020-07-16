Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC) have finally settled their prolonged dispute, and the ULC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, has been named the new Deputy President of NLC.

The President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba disclosed this at a joint meeting of the two Labour centres in Abuja on Thursday.

The briefing which was attended by both Presidents and other executive members saw the settlement of the lingering crisis and the announcement of Comrade Ajaero as the new Deputy President of the NLC.

Details later…