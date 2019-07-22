The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged the Federal Government to sign up to the United Nations (UN) commitment to support a just ecological transition by formulating national plans for a just transition, creating decent work as well as green jobs.

The NLC, in a letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, signed by its president, Ayuba Wabba, noted that, by signing, federal government would be supporting the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 with the theme “Advancing a Just Transition and the Creation of Green Jobs for All for Ambitious Climate Action.”

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is convening the 2019 Climate Action Summit on September 23 “to raise the global level of ambition to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and to galvanise action that can limit climate change to 2°C and even 1.5°C as science now asks,” the NLC president said.

He stated that Nigeria would also be expected to take the following actions: Create mechanisms of inclusive social dialogue; Assess employment, social and economic impacts of ecological transition and green jobs potential; Implement skills development; Design innovative social protection policies and increase transfer of technology and knowledge to developing countries as responsible investment.

“Our unions look forward to being partners with you in the implementation of these commitments”, he said.

Wabba stressed that Nigeria should send its agreement to sign up to the commitment to the Executive Office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations through the following email addresses: [email protected] or [email protected]

He noted that, “The Secretary-General is calling on all leaders to come to New York in September with concrete, realistic plans to enhance their nationally determined contributions by 2020, in line with reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent over the next decade, and to net zero emissions by 2050.

“Unions know that only Just Transition can deliver the kind of ambition required to keep our planet safe and sustainable.”