Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the Federal government against the increase in pump price. Labour said it would outrightly reject any attempt to adjust the prices of petroleum upwardly products upwards.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabara in a remark at the delegate conference of the Borno State chapter of the union in Maiduguri on Monday said labour also kicked against the increase of Value Added Tax (VAT), urging the government to develop more strategies to improve its internally- generated revenue.

Ayuba who was represented by the NLC General Secretary, Radio, Television, Theatre Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU), Akpawosu Anietie, at the delegate conference said increment of pump prices or taxes would rob Nigerian workers of “minimal relief” following the increase in the minimum wage.

“We warn that any increase in VAT or PAYE would not only rob workers of minimal relief from the increase in the national minimum wage but would also our economy in dire straits,” he said.

He urged the government to consider other progressive ways of financing the budget.

“We call on the government to adhere to the provision of Chapter Two of the Nigeria 1999 Constitution which expects it to ensure that the economic system is not operated in such a manner as to permit the concentration of wealth or means of production and exchange in the hands of few individual or group,” he said.

Outgoing NLC chairman, Borno State chapter, Ali Abana, urged the state government to commence the payment of the minimum wage approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.