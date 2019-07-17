Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has warned the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), against attempts to increase electricity tariff.

NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, handed down the warning at the public consultation on capping of estimated billing by NERC in Abuja on Monday.

Wabba, disclosed that, electricity consumers cannot afford to pay higher bills if there is a futher increase in energy tariff, describing the proposed increase in tariff as exploitative billing.

He observed that the current cost of electricity has become unbearable for the rich, while low-income earners are mostly affected due to the poverty level in the country.

Wabba also condemned the exploitation of consumers through estimated billing by electricity distribution companies (DisCos), adding it was high time the Federal Government reviewed the power sector privatisation project as it has failed to deliver power to Nigrians.

“On our part, anything that will add cost to the consumers at this point in time, certainly, as a consumer and somebody that represents a large constituency, we will not be able to bear the cost.

Where we are, the poverty level in Nigeria, I am telling you that many of us cannot afford to pay this exploitative billing. A retired DIG called me to say that he used to pay such amount and now this is what he is paying and that he cannot pay it again. Those are people at a higher level. What about those at the lower level, small and medium scale enterprises, like the barbers? Can the cooks pay?

What is the per capita income in Nigeria? Let us be realistic, if not, we will put laws in place that are violated and nothing will happen.”