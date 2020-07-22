President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Ayuba Waba, has called for the downward review of the pump price of petroleum products in Nigeria.

Waba made the call, yesterday, while responding to questions from newsmen in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The labour leader said with the recent increase,the Federal Government was aiding oil marketers to enrich themselves at the detriment of the Nigerians.

He said the new pump price was not reflective of the price of crude oil in the international markets which had not increased in recent times as stated by the oil marketers.

“Essentially, it is about the exploitation of Nigerians as the Federal Government seems to be protecting the oil marketers rather than defending the citizens,” he said.

Waba said the government should not leave the control of this very important commodity to oil marketers, but should regulate the prices of petroleum products so as to fulfil one of its electioneering promises to Nigerians.

“If you say it is because of oil price which has also not gone up in the international markets, then this is double tragedy,” he said.

The NLC President also called for good governance and urged all people in power to ensure good governance so as to address the inequality and poverty rate in the country.

“We need good governance in Nigeria, that is why all of us need to come together to reject some of these obnoxious polices that are meant to exploit Nigerians. We will continue to engage the government and very soon, we will roll out plans and actions that we will do to ensure that the right things are done,” he said.