From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

One person was feared dead when youths of Bonny Island and Finima Kingdom clashed over recognition by the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, yesterday.

Daily Sun gathered that members of Finima community, numbering over 1,000, barricaded the main gate of the company.

The protesters, who were on peaceful demonstration were demanding to be officially recognized as host community to the NLNG.

A Community Leader, Mr. Dagogo Brown, told journalists that they want the gas multinational to be addressed and recognised as NLNG Finima in Bonny Island and not just NLNG Bonny.

Brown maintained that the Community Content Guidelines (CCG), stipulated in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGICD Act) should be implemented for the people of Finima, as host community

He said Finima community, as a host, should be given a fair opportunity to participate in the upcoming Train-7 project and every other developmetal projects of the company.

However, it was learnt that the protest turned violent when another group stormed the place to as well, claimed ownership of the location

Indications were that the victim hailed from Finima and the corpse was taken away by their youths who were prepared to fight back.

Sources who did not want to be mentioned said Bonny youths wanted to free the gates to show superiority over their neighbours, Finima community.

Meanwhile, the management of NLNG has reacted to the protest in Bonny Island, saying that it was a disagreement between the two parties.

General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, who confirmed the development in a press statement, said as a corporate organization, the company operates fairness in its dealings.

Fatayi-Williams said: “We can confirm an ongoing disagreement between two groups on Bonny Island, which has led to protests and blockade of some major routes.

“NLNG wishes to state that as a good corporate citizen, it applies the principle of fairness and inclusiveness in engaging with its esteemed stakeholders.

“The company has always considered all stakeholders in the community trusted partners, and it continues to maintain this position.

“NLNG remains fully committed to sustainable development in the kingdom, hinged on active community participation to drive initiatives and projects that positively impact the lives of the community”.