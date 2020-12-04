Fortune smiled on the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) as it won the most outstanding contribution in the industry award as a joint winner at the ongoing 2020 World LNG Virtual Summit and Award.

NLNG emerged the winner alongside Kpler in a nomination group comprising British Petroleum (B.P.), Chart Industries, Natural Gas Company (DEFA), Qatar Petroleum and Sempra LNG. The award was the first of two awarded by summit organiser, DMG Events. According to DMG Events, the Annual LNG Award is awarded to a company from the LNG value chain that has excelled in the previous 12 months and made positive commercial or technical contribution to the LNG business.

NLNG was adjudged one of the two best organisations that have made outstanding contributions to the industry and has shown itself to be an industry leader.

Reacting to the award, Tony Attah, NLNG’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), stated that the company, which proudly represents Nigeria in the industry, has always been a leading champion in the LNG business and has achieved remarkable milestones in 2020. “In the last 12 months, we have been awarded the Company of the Decade by a reputable media group in Nigeria. We also closed 2019 on an excellent footing with the Final Investment Decision for our Train 7 Project.

In early 2020, the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak meant that everything would grind to a halt for most companies in the world. Not for NLNG.