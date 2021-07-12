By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Board of Directors of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) at its last board meeting approved the appointment of Dr. Philip Mshelbila as successor to Engr. Tony Attah, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Engr. Attah will return to his parent company, Shell, on 30th August 2021 at the expiration of his five-year tenure at the helm of affairs. Engr. Attah was appointed Chief Executive Officer by the NLNG Board in July 2016.

Dr. Mshelbila, who is rounding-up his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad & Tobagox, will be taking over from Engr. Attah on 31st August 2021.

NLNG is an incorporated Joint-Venture owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49 per cent), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6 per cent), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15 per cent), and Eni International N.A. N.V. S.àr.l (10.4 per cent).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.