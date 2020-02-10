Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, says it has reduced gas flaring by 20 per cent.

This was even as it disclosed that its Train 7 project was targeting about 12,000 direct jobs during the construction phase.

NLNG General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, said Nigeria has generated significant revenue for the nation and contributed to the reduction in environmental hazards arising from gas flaring.

She added that the company has converted about 191.5 billion standard cubic metres or 6.8 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of associated gas as Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs), thus reducing gas flaring by upstream companies from over 60 per cent when it commenced operations to less than 20 per cent currently.

Speaking further, she said that NLNG has taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) on its Train 7 project, which will increase production capacity at its plant Bony Island, Rivers State from 22 million metric tonnes per annum.

She said the FID was taken with the support of all the company’s shareholders; Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49 per cent), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6 per cent), Total Gas Electricite Holdings France (15 per cent) and Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.I (10 per cent) respectively.

She said part of the immediate gains of the project is foreign direct investment for Nigeria Upstream and other associated projects coming on stream aimed at stimulating the economy.

She hinted that presently NLNG has two subsidiaries, Bony Gas Transport Limited (BGT) and NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML).

She added that NLNG has 23 vessels in its fleet, 13 of which are owned by its subsidiary, BGT.

According to her, NSML, initially set up as a manning outfit in 2010, metamorphosed into an international maritime services company, providing maritime services, namely which included; vessel management, crew management and administration, terminal management , maritime training, projects and consultancy.

On NLNG commitment to Nigerian content development, she stated that the company is working closely with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), to give first consideration to Nigerian indigenous service providers and manufacturers of goods without compromise to business ethics, HSE and quality at a competitive price.

“Our focus is retention of in-country expertise through training, technology transfer, patronising and developing local capacity of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, investment opportunities in manufacturing and capacity development. 55 per cent of engineering activities will be carried out in Nigeria among others,” she said.