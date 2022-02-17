The Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Ltd. on Thursday dismissed a report on engaging in illegal or backdoor exportation of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) or any of its products.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, in Lagos.

”This explanation is necessitated by a report in the media that some top officials of the company were illegally shipping LNG to the U.S. and other South American countries.

”Deliveries of LNG from Bonny Terminal complies with all regulatory requirements for the export of products.

”These are made under various term and spot sales contracts to destinations not limited to Europe, the Far East, Greater Middle East, North America and South America,” the company said.

Odeh said: ” NLNG is a responsible corporate citizen operating its business according to strong business principles and ethics in accordance with requirements of relevant Nigerian and global laws and regulations.