By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Board of Directors of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has approved the appointment of Mr. Olalekan Olufemi Ogunleye as successor to Engr. Sadeeq Mai-Bornu as Deputy Managing Director of the Company. Engr. Mai-Bornu, appointed by the NLNG Board in April 2016, will return to his parent company, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), at the expiration of his tenure.

Ogunleye, who is concluding his tenure as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria Limited (GACN), will take over from Engr. Mai-Bornu on 14th April 2022.

During his tenure, Sadeeq contributed significantly to repositioning NLNG as a globally competitive LNG company and oversaw vital projects, including the Train 7 project, re-marketing of volumes for Trains 1-3, and the expansion of Company’s domestic LPG market initiative.

He also oversaw the implementation of the ongoing Bodo-Bonny Road project, one of NLNG’s biggest CSR initiatives, and the NLNG Realigning to Win (RtW) project, an organizational improvement initiative that has positioned NLNG as a more effective company.

Ogunleye, a lawyer, comes to NLNG with rich gas industry experience. At GACN, he oversees adequate gas supply to the domestic market and manages the interface between gas buyers and sellers. He was strategic to the Federal Government’s gas programmes, Decade of Gas and the Autogas initiatives.

Prior to his appointment at GACN, Ogunleye served as the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of N-Gas Limited (N-Gas), a joint venture company between 2018 and 2019; and Company Secretary and Legal Adviser at Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) Limited (2017-2019) and Nigerian Gas Company Limited (2014 – 2018), both subsidiaries of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

NLNG is an incorporated Joint Venture owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49 per cent ), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6 per cent), TotalEnergies Gaz & Electricite Holdings (15 per cent), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4 per cent).

